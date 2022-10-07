Dorothy Anna Smith, 86, Formerly of Leithsville (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Dorothy Anna Smith (1935 – 2022)

Dorothy Anna Smith, 86, formerly of Leithsville, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Francis W. Smith. Dorothy was born in Upper Saucon Township on Oct. 10, 1935 to the late John and Gertrude (Snyder) Voortman. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Coopersburg.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Gary L. (Brenda K.) Smith of Wyomissing, Perry F. (LuAnn) Smith of Mt. Joy; siblings: Verna Fair of Emmaus, Richard and Norman Voortman, both of Mertztown; grandchildren: Amber, Fred King; great-grandchildren: Connor King. She was predeceased by daughter: Rhonda L. Smith; and several siblings.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.