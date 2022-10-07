John M. Leferovich, 100, of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

John M. Leferovich (1922 – 2022)

John M. Leferovich, 100, of Center Valley, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in his home. He was the husband of the late Josephine M. (Meluskey) Leferovich (died Aug. 10, 2009). John was born in New Boston, Schuylkill County, on May 12, 1922 to the late John and Mary (Simchisko) Leferovich. He owned and operated the sewing factory Sportswear Contractor, Allentown, for 20 years until retiring. John served his country honorably during World War II in the United States Army. He was a member of Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Colesville.

SURVIVORS

Children: Carol (Richard) Benert of Upper Saucon Township, Mark (Constance) of Upper Saucon Township, Judith (Mario) Zaccaria of Safety Harbor, Fla., Leon (Sharon) of Lower Milford Township, Joanne (Eric) Reed of Washington Township, Lehigh County, John Jr. of Center Valley; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings: George, Margaret Malcolm, Eleanor Boychak, Anne Rynn and Marie.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The interment will be private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, is in charge of arrangements.