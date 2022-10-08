Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Daniel S. Dzienis (1984 – 2022)

Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born in Bethlehem on March 1, 1984 to Stephen J. Dzienis Jr. and Jayne (Hricak) Dzienis, both of Bethlehem Township. Daniel was a 2006 graduate of Penn State University. Daniel was a member of a local quiot league, loved sprint car and midget racing and was an avid Philadelphia and Penn State sports fan.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents; daughter: Addison Burke of Quakertown; siblings: Kristen Dzienis-Garcia and her husband Daniel of Schnecksville and Kaitlyn Dzienis of Long Beach, Calif.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will be held privately at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an education fund for Addison Burke and may be sent care of the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.