Meryl ‘Rocky’ V. Bixel Jr., 78, of Quakertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Meryl ‘Rocky’ V. Bixel Jr. (1943 – 2022)

Meryl “Rocky” V. Bixel, Jr., 78, of Quakertown, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at LifeQuest Nursing Center, Quakertown. He was the husband of the late Susan L. “Suzi” Bixel, who died March 20, 2017. Rocky was born in Fountain Hill on Nov. 19, 1943 to the late Josephine (Krupa) and Meryl V. Bixel Sr. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Rocky was a butcher at Acme Markets for 42 years until retiring. He was a beekeeper at the Gamerton Farm and was an avid hunter. Rocky was an active member of the Grundsow Lodge.

SURVIVORS

He will be lovingly remembered by his sister: Gail J. Nagy of Coopersburg; brother: Carrington “Tinny” W. and his wife Cynthia L. of Naperville, Ill.; nieces and nephews: Jessica (Dominique) Mouton, Tyson Nagy, Erin Bixel and Curtis (Mari) Bixel; great-nieces and nephews: Paige (Jon) and Jena Varda and Julien and Sebastien Mouton.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation period from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 12 noon. Interment will be private at Richlandtown Union Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Meryl’s name to Animals in Distress and/or to your local Humane Society.