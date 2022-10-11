Police Want to ID Men Who Allegedly Passed Counterfeit $100 Bills

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Crimewatch/Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

The Quakertown Borough Police Department and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two men suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills recently at the Giant Food Store at 1465 W. Broad Street in Quakertown.

In a post on Crimewatch Tuesday, Crime Stoppers said the men entered the supermarket at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

One of them then completed a transaction using one counterfeit $100 bill, while the other man completed a transaction using two counterfeit $100 bills, police said.

Both suspects subsequently exited the store and left the parking lot in an unknown make and model vehicle, the Crimewatch post said.

Anyone with information about their identity is being asked to contact Ofc. Meenagh of the Quakertown Borough Police Department at 215-536-5002 or to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.