Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts

Credit: Tom Sofield

Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.

In an Oct. 11 news release, police said a 2014 white Chevy Silverado and a 2016 black Chevy Silverado were reported stolen from Windy Springs Farm on Myers Road in Milford Township on the morning of Sept. 19.

Police said the trucks were reported as “being stolen off of the proprety overnight.”

A subsequent investigation led to the recovery of one of the stolen vehicles in Camden, N.J., police said.

The report listed two other vehicles–a 2011 Chevy Silverado and a 2015 GM Sierra–as being “involved” in the case.

Troopers said their investigation into the case is continuing.

Meanwhile, state police in Lehigh County are also involved in a theft investigation at a local farm.

Hausman Fruit Farm on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township shared surveillance images of several individuals they said stole items from their stand Wednesday evening.

“The individuals pictured…decided to help themselves to our products and items we have in our store,” the farm said in a Facebook post that subsequently went viral. “They took several cases of inventory and several other items off the shelves without paying.”

Hausman’s farm stand operates with an honor system in place, so customers are required to leave payment behind for any items they take.

“We hate to see such a good thing being taken advantage of and come to an end,” the post said. “We’re hoping with everyone’s help we can catch those responsible for this.”

Hausman Fruit Farm asked anyone with information about the individuals pictured in the security images to contact the farm and/or Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville by calling 610-395-1438.

Channel 69 News subsequently reported that someone claiming to be the woman in the security photos posted a comment on Hausman Fruit Farm’s post about the incident in which she claimed there was a misunderstanding and that she had left a note explaining that she would pay for the items later.

The news station reported that the woman also claimed she had donated the farm goods to a Catasauqua church, which confirmed receiving a donation.

Her comment was apparently later deleted from the thread, which as of 1 p.m. Thursday had more than 200 comments in it.

Both Windy Springs Farm and Hausman Fruit Farm are currently hosting fall events featuring popular seasonal activities like hayrides and corn mazes.

More information about them can be found on their social media sites and websites.