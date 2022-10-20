Teresa M. Romaine, 57, of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Teresa M. Romaine

Teresa M. Romaine, 57, of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of John E. (Jack) Romaine. Teresa was born in Mozambique to Arminio and Maria Laurinda Lopes, both in Portugal, and came to the United States when she was 10. She graduated from the University of Massachussettes with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and worked in various engineering, IT and project management positions throughout her career. She worked at Johnson & Johnson for 30 years, the last 15 as a Project Manager in Spring House, Pa. She loved to travel and especially the beach. The joy of her life was the dedication to her twin daughters.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 19 years; parents; twin daughters: Sammie and Allie; sisters: Anabela (Jack) Lourenco of Palm Coast, Fla., Helena (Joe) Lourenco of Bradenton, Fla.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.