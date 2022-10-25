Duct Cleaning by Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC Makes Air Less Scary

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Whether it’s a tickle in your nose, watery eyes or frequently waking up with headaches, poor air quality inside your home or business can not only be aggravating but also harmful to your health, which is one of the reasons Hellertown-based HVAC company Carl Volkman and Sons recently expanded its service offerings to include duct cleaning.

Nothing’s scarier than feeling like the air in your home is impure, which is why through Halloween (Oct. 31, 2022), Carl Volkman HVAC is also offering Saucon Source readers a “spook-tacular” discount on duct cleaning when they mention their current ad.

What to Expect with Duct Cleaning by Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC

Due to the high demand for their services throughout the year, Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC employs full-time duct cleaning specialist Vincent Bonafede of Hellertown, whose expertise and helpfulness ensures top quality results for the families counting on them.

A typical duct-cleaning takes at least several hours to complete, and Bonafede begins service by turning off the furnace and removing all of the vents throughout the building. (He recommends homeowners prepare for their duct-cleaning by taking note of where their vents are located and moving furniture and other items away from them if possible.)

Once the vents are removed, Bonafede begins running an air scrubber, which draws in air from throughout the building and forces it through a dual filter. This way, any dust that is expelled from the vents during the cleaning is captured before it can be recirculated. Carl Volkman and Sons also installs air scrubbers for people who want cleaner air all the time.

To clean out the vents, Bonafede uses a powerful machine called The BrushBeast by Rotobrush, which is equipped with four vacuum motors to remove even the heaviest buildup from ductwork.

Homeowners should expect some noise during the cleaning–from both TheBrushBeast and the air scrubber–but the results are well worth it, according to Carl’s past customers.

Bonafede said new home buyers often want their ducts cleaned before they move in, particularly if a previous owner had pets or smoked. A cleaning in a new home can also remove unknown potential allergens or irritants that may be lurking inside the ducts.

Beyond that, he recommends that buildings with forced air heating and cooling systems have their ducts fully cleaned at least once every few years.

Different levels of duct cleaning are available to suit the needs of each customer, as is people- and pet-safe fogging to kill bacteria, which Bonafede said provides an extra layer of protection.

Many customers also purchase dryer vent cleaning, which he noted is required in some communities that have homeowners associations.

As part of their meticulous cleaning process, Carl Volkman and Sons documents everything they do with photos and provides “before and after” images to each customer.

Examples of their work can be found at CarlVolkmanAndSons.com, along with additional information about the 5 Reasons to Have Your Air Ducts Professionally Cleaned.

Duct cleaning can help prevent health issues

Duct cleaning improves your HVAC system’s performance

Duct cleaning lengthens the lifespan of your HVAC system

Duct cleaning can eliminate embarrassing musty and other odors

Duct cleaning can help identify underlying issues with your HVAC system

To request a free quote for an air duct cleaning from Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC, click here, call 484-704-2275 or email carl72003@gmail.com.

Other services offered include regular residential and commercial heating and air conditioning system maintenance, tune-ups, inspection and repair services (including emergency service), installation and more.

Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC follows all current CDC COVID safety guidelines, with all service technicians masked for the protection and peace of mind of their customers.

Convenient online appointment scheduling is available via the website.

To learn more, visit CarlVolkmanAndSons.com. Also, be sure to follow Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates, specials and more.