Joseph L. Matacavage, 81, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Joseph L. Matacavage (1941 – 2022)

Joseph L. Matacavage, 81, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Rosemary J. (Stival) Matacavage. Joseph was born in Scranton on April 19, 1941 to the late Joseph Matacavage & Doris (Doriscavage) Sargent. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Joe was an auto body mechanic. He was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church. Hellertown. He enjoyed gardening, classic movies, crossword puzzles, tinkering, sports and civic events/politics.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 56 years; children: Joseph W. of Hellertown, Michael M. (Susan) of Bethlehem, Susan D. Cavataio (Vincent) of Lower Saucon Township and Audrey Pepe (David) of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Rowan, Nicolas, Emily, Mikailyn, Isabella, Erica and Sophia. Joseph was predeceased by siblings: Dolores “Dee” Hartshorn and Walter Matacavage.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at Heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267-6910.