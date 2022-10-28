Kay E. Stauffer, 79, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Kay E. Stauffer (1943 – 2022)

Kay E. Stauffer, 79, of Hellertown, died peacefully in her home on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Kay was born on Aug. 28, 1943 in Bethlehem to the late Kenneth W. and Helen D. (Henry) Fulmer. She was married to Sherwood “Woody” Stauffer and lived in Hellertown her whole life. She graduated from Hellertown High School in 1961. Kay worked as a Hellertown/Lower Saucon Tax Collector, at Hellertown Manufacturing, at JC Hershey in Springtown and at Alan Kunsman Roofing in Freemansburg. She was also very active in the Hellertown/Saucon Valley community and with school sports. Kay was a faithful member at the First United Church of Christ, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In additional to her husband, she is survived by a daughter: Stacy Ross (Jeffrey); son: Barry; daughter-in-law: Ellen; grandchildren: Kenneth, William, Margaret, Helen, Katherine and Owen; seven great-grandchildren. Kay was predeceased by her son: Kenneth; sisters: Bonnie Pike and Susan Kulscher.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her service at First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055 on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Guests are invited to a memorial luncheon onsite in Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church memorial fund.