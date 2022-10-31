Rita Theresa Eckardt, 82, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Rita Theresa Eckardt (1940 – 2022)

Rita Theresa Eckardt, 82, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of George J. Eckardt. Rita was born in Camden, N.J., on March 2, 1940 to the late Herbert and Mary (Walkowski) Alleborn. She was an administrative assistant for several years at Villanova University. Rita was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. She was an avid reader, canine lover and truly enjoyed decorating. Rita’s proudest moments were being with her children and watching her grandchildren succeed.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 57 years, last Nov. 7; daughters: Kelly E. (Arthur T.) Zawodny of Hellertown, Krista E. Walsh of Hellertown; grandchildren: Alexandra, Aidan, Kieran, Adler, Ryleigh; canine companion: Buddy. She was predeceased by sister: Kathleen Menichini.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.