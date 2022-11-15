Claudia J. Frederick, 67, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Claudia J. Frederick (1955 – 2022)

Claudia J. Frederick, 67, of Upper Saucon Township, formerly of Nazareth, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Luke’s. She was the wife of Larry R. Frederick. She was born in Easton on Jan. 24, 1955 to the late Claude and Ethel (Bowers) Baltz. Claudia worked as a special education teacher for the Bangor Area School District. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Nazareth. She loved gardening, the beach, game nights, cruise trips, spending time with her grandchildren and was always the centerpiece of family and friend gatherings.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 20 years; children: Erika J. Kozak (Drosnock) (Derek Staib) of Wilmington, Del., Kimberly S. Caracausa (John Pross) of Hatfield and Michael R. Frederick (Nancy) of Lower Saucon Township; siblings: Curt Baltz (Barb) of Bath, Gary Baltz (Janice) of Nazareth and Cindy Getz of Nazareth; grandchildren: Kayla, Andrew, Landon, Owen and Audrey; nieces and nephews. Claudia was predeceased by her son: Jared M. Drosnock.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 to 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at noon. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jared M. Drosnock Memorial Wrestling Scholarship c/o Green Knight Wrestling Club, P.O. Box 353, Pen Argyl, PA 18072.