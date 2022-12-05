Donald V. Seipt, 94, of Williams Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Donald V. Seipt (1928 – 2022)

Donald V. Seipt, 94, of Williams Township, died Dec. 3, 2022. He was the husband of the late Geraldine H. (Hindenach) Seipt, who died May 25, 2020. They were married nearly 70 years. Donald was born in Norristown on Sept. 22, 1928 to the late Wilbur and Mabel (Snyder) Seipt. He was a lifelong dairy farmer, Holstein breeder and dairy industry leader. He grew up on the family dairy farm, Oakleaf Farm, in Lansdale. After graduating from Penn State in 1950, he married his college sweetheart, Gerry, and went to work for his father-in-law, B.L. Hindenach, at Keystone Farm in Easton. Don and Gerry took ownership of the farm in 1960, developing an outstanding herd of Holstein dairy cattle that became well-known across the country for high milk production and show type. They made a great team, managing a busy dairy farm while raising three children. Don enjoyed showing his prize-winning Holsteins and judging many shows and fairs throughout the United States. Don went on to lead many dairy organizations with wisdom and fairness. greatest privilege was serving as president of Holstein Association USA. He also served as president of National Dairy Shrine, Purebred Dairy Cattle Association, PA Holstein Association and Mid Atlantic Master Farmer Association. His many honors included World Dairy Expo “Dairyman of the Year,” National Dairy Shrine Pioneer Award, PA Holstein Association Hall of Fame, PA Master Farmer, PA All-American Obie Snider Award and Penn State Distinguished Alumni Award. In his retirement, Don continued to deliver Meals on Wheels, and sending and creating photo greeting cards to family and friends, which first started with his wife. Don conducted all aspects of his life with humility, humor and kindness. loved God, his family, the Nittany Lions, Alpha Zeta, his Schwenkfelder heritage and the Holstein cow. He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, where he served in many leadership roles in the church.

SURVIVORS

Children: Kathryn (Joseph) Hlavaty, Donald A. Seipt, W. Douglas (Bonnie) Seipt, all of Williams Township; brother: Fred L. Seipt of Lansdale; grandchildren: Sara (Joseph) Aquino, Bryant (Holly) Hlavaty, Tim (Alexis) Seipt, Margaret (Ryan) Stocum, Courtney and Luke Seipt; great-grandchildren: Katie, Conner, Hunter and Chase Aquino, Ella and Claire Hlavaty, Rylee Seipt. He was predeceased by sister: Elaine M. Bitto.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, 821 Durham Road, Durham. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Durham Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, P.O. Box 100, Durham, PA 18039 and/or the Holstein Foundation Inc., 1 Holstein Place, PO Box 816, Brattleboro, VT 05302-0816.