When is Hellertown-Lower Saucon’s 2023 Winter Restaurant Week?

It won’t be long until the savory flavors of some of the Saucon Valley’s favorite dining establishments are being served at some sweet prices. That’s because the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Restaurant Week is just around the corner.

The popular annual event will be held from Sunday, Jan. 15 to Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, and is being marketed not only as a way to beat the winter doldrums i.e. a time to visit local eateries that are already well-loved, but also as an opportunity to try new places.

So far, at least a dozen food and beverage businesses have committed to participate in 2023’s Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week.

According to the chamber, those establishments include Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery, Braveheart Highland Pub, Nick’s BBQ, Roma Pizza, The Vibe Nutrition, Wings on Main Sports Bar & Grille, Lost Tavern Brewing, Yianni’s Taverna, Roma Pizza, Drip-The Flavor Lab, Springtown Inn, Art Cafe and Hellertown Crossroads Hotel.

How does Restaurant Week work?

Whether it’s a discounted prix fixe menu, a percentage off a total bill, a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of an entree, or something else, each business that participates in Restaurant Week offers some type of unique special deal to their customers.

In addition to more participating establishments, the chamber hopes to add local business sponsors to its Winter Restaurant Week lineup. As of this writing, LOA Tax & Accounting-Lindsay Albert, EA in Hellertown and iHeartRadio had signed on to be sponsors.

For more information about participating in or sponsoring the event, contact the Chamber’s Kate Hartney at KateH@lehighvalleychamber.org or Nicole Miles at NicoleM@lehighvalleychamber.org. For more information, call 610-349-1532.

All of the special menus and deals will be available to view on the Borough of Hellertown’s website and at LehighValleyChamber.org before the event begins Jan. 15. As of Dec. 27, deals available from Drip-The Flavor Lab, Roma Pizza, Hellertown Crossroads Hotel and The Vibe Nutrition had already been shared.