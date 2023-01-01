June V. Zimpfer, 94, Formerly of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

June V. Zimpfer (1928 – 2022)

June V. Zimpfer, 94, formerly of Allentown and Hellertown, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Zimpfer Sr. She was born in Freemansburg on Jan. 19, 1928 to the late Glenmore A. and Arietta M. (Engle) Thatcher. June was a custodian for the Saucon Valley School District for 14 years, retiring in 1991. She also worked for the former Beckett’s Catering for 19 years until 1989. June was a member of Ebenezer Bible Fellowship, Bethlehem, and attend Crosspoint Wesleyan Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Children: Michele L. Bean of Allentown, Wally C. (Stacy) of Hellertown, Roy A. of Northampton, Renee S. (Roark) Gover of Northampton; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandsons. She was predeceased by sons: Robert F. Jr. and Glen A. “Lump” Zimpfer; brothers: Raymond, Glen and Richard Thatcher.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Please mail checks to the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055 for proper acknowledgement.