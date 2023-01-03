Linda C. Medei, 73, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Linda C. Medei (1949 – 2022)

Linda C. Medei, 73, of Lower Saucon Township died peacefully Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem Campus, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Craig A. Medei Sr. Linda was born in Wilson Borough on July 22, 1949 to the late George F. Jr. and Irene L. (Vlossak) Halfacre. Linda loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Linda enjoyed watching sports. She was known for sending hundreds of cards each year for birthdays and the like to all she considered family and friends. Linda was a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397 Ladies Auxiliary and past president of the PTA. She is cherished by her family and friends.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 52 years this Dec. 19; children: Craig A. Jr. (Tonya M.) of Hellertown, Eric J. (Kim A.) of Hellertown, Alyssa A. of South Burlington, Vermont; grandchildren: Paige, Gavin, Ben and Elliot; siblings: Sandra (Frank) Haas of St. Thomas, Roxanne Michels (Gene Legath) of Emmaus, Thomas (Donna) Halfacre of Coatesville.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Private interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Please honor Linda by sending memorial contributions to the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, 935 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. She had requested no flowers.