Vincent G. Milite, 58, of Hanover Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Vincent G. Milite (1964 – 2023)

Vincent G. Milite, 58, of Hanover Township, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Patricia L. (Cordas) Milite. Vince was born in Scranton, Pa., on Aug. 23, 1964 to Emile L. of Homosassa, Fla., and the late Eleanor M. (Hughes) Milite. He received a medical discharge from the U.S. Coast Guard. He was very proud of earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Vince worked for Hanover Township for 30 years and was their Director of Public Works for most of those years. He engaged in countless hours of learning and training as it related to Northampton County and state EMS.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 12 years; father; children: Kaitlyn (Joshua) Moretz of Hanover Township, Allison of Hanover Township, Rebecca (Scott) Salabsky of Bethlehem, Scott (Maggie) Weber of York, Daniel Weber of York; siblings: Kelly (Yvette) of Gouldsboro, Gerald (Cami) of Ocean City, Md., Christina of San Antonio, Texas; stepmother: Linda Milite of Homosassa, Fla.; 7 grandsons.

SERVICE

Services will be private, and there will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Cancer Center and/or Hanover Township Department of Public Works, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.