Expect Road Work, Delays Near Upper Saucon Intersection Thursday

Motorists traveling through parts of Upper Saucon Township may encounter delays related to traffic signal repairs that will be taking place in the townhip’s Lanark section Thursday.

According to an advisory shared by Patrick Leonard, Director of General Services for the township, traffic signal repairs are scheduled to be performed at the intersection of Lanark and W. Saucon Valley roads on Thursday, Feb. 9 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Leonard said the work will be to repair damage to the signal and mast arm that occurred when it was torn down by a tractor-trailer in early January.

The intersection of W. Saucon Valley and Lanark roads is located just west of the Rt. 309 junction with I-78, near the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley and Stabler Pathways, which was formerly known as the Stabler Corporate Center.

The intersecting roads will remain open with flaggers and temporary traffic control devices in place, the advisory statement said.

Motorists should expect delays, however, and use caution when driving through the area.

“Travel delays could last longer than anticipated due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather and heavy traffic volumes,” the statement said. According to the latest weather forecast, there is a 50 percent chance of showers Thursday morning, along with mild temperatures.

Thursday’s repairs won’t complete the project. Leonard said additional work is needed and will be scheduled as components become available.