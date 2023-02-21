Julia Panick, 93, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Julia Panick (1929 – 2023)

Julia Panick, 93, of Hellertown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson Campus. She was the wife of the late Donald A. Panick, who died March 14, 2013. Julia was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 5, 1929 to the late Nicholas and Julia (Huczko) Menio. Before she was married to Donald, she had worked for the former Bethlehem Steel. Julia then became the Administrative Assistant for the Bethlehem Girls Club for 25 years, until her retirement. She then worked for Lehigh University as an usher for events for 15 years, seeing many concerts and even meeting the Dalai Lama in 2008. Julia was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. She was a Northampton County election polls volunteer for many years for Ward 1 in Hellertown. She had a “green thumb,” enjoyed gardening and was a dedicated caretaker for her family.

SURVIVORS

Survivors: daughters: Julia M. (Walter) Garvin of Bethlehem Township, Donna A. Hartman of Bethlehem; son: James D. (Sandra) Panick of Lower Saucon Township; grandchildren: Nicholas (Susan) Panick, Andrew Hartman, Kevan (Alyssa) Garvin, Emily (Tim) Mann, Lucas (Shayla) Panick and Rachel Panick; great-grandchildren: Grant Panick, Gavin Panick and Sadie Mann; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son: Robert W. Panick; daughter-in-law: Donna M. (Mingora) Panick; son-in-law: James W. Hartman; siblings: Walter, Peter, Alex and John Menio.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. The inurnment will conclude services at St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be offered at ConnellFuneral.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 3551 Lanark Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036.