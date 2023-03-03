Expect Delays at Rt. 309, Center Valley Parkway for Traffic Signal Repairs

Motorists should expect delays in the area of Rt. 309, W. Saucon Valley Road and Center Valley Parkway March 7, local officials said Friday.

That’s when a contractor for Upper Saucon Township will be completing the final repairs to a traffic signal controller at the intersection that was destroyed in an accident in early December.

Since that time, temporary controls have been operating the signals in a basic timing-only mode while a new system has been constructed.

A detour will be in effect for the duration of the repairs, which are expected to begin between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and take until at least 3 p.m. to complete. Flaggers will be used to help control traffic, but township officials are encouraging drivers to plan and utilize alternate routes if possible.

Local access to homes and access by emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Rt. 309 in both directions will remain open at all times, but motorists should be prepared for the following closures while the repairs are in progress:

W. Saucon Valley Road will be closed at Lanark Road.

The ramp access from Rt. 309 South to W. Saucon Valley Road will be closed.

The ramp access from Rt. 309 North to Center Valley Parkway will be closed.

Center Valley Parkway traffic will not be able to cross Rt. 309 or turn left onto Rt. 309 South.

Center Valley Parkway access to Rt. 309 North will remain open.

“Motorists should anticipate delays, especially during peak travel times, and use caution driving through the area,” said Director of General Services for Upper Saucon Township Patrick Leonard.

He asked that anyone traveling in the area also “please keep in mind that travel delays could last longer than anticipated due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather and heavy traffic volumes.”

Below is a township-supplied map of the intersection and the surrounding area.