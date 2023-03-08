PHOTOS: See ‘Mary Poppins’ at Saucon Valley High School March 9-12

A musical adaptation of “Mary Poppins” will come to life on the Saucon Valley High School stage this weekend in four performances presented by the school’s theater department.

Est. Read Time: 8 mins

The classic tale of a British nanny with magical powers is coming to Hellertown.

A musical adaptation of “Mary Poppins” will come to life on the Saucon Valley High School stage this weekend in four performances presented by the school’s theater department.

The show features Alana Weirbach as Mary Poppins, Elijah Jones as Bert, John Murphy as George Banks, Ayla Skubera as Winifred Banks and a large ensemble cast of supporting actors and dancers. More than 30 other students are part of the production team for the show.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school auditorium. Tickets may be bought online.

The following message is part of the program which theater-goers will receive.

In 1964 Walt Disney brought to life the imaginative tales of P.L. Travers in the movie Mary Poppins. Since then, generations have loved the songs and story of the beloved nanny, Mary Poppins. Then, in 2006, Mary Poppins took the theater world by storm when this classic tale hit the stage! Favorite songs, characters, and dance movements went from the silver screen to the Great White Way. Audiences loved the fresh look, high intensity full cast numbers, and Mary Poppins was nominated for seven Tony Awards. A new generation fell in love with the favorite nanny–again believing that everyday can be a Jolly Holiday. The SVPAA, SV High School, and Director Felicia Stone are proud of the work, ambition, and talent the cast and crew has put in this show. Their seemingly effortless talent comes from hours of work. From creating the synchronized “S” in Supercal, moving massive sets with precision and order, and singing like they were meant for THE big stage–this cast and crew are magnificent. Enjoy the show. Enjoy the beloved songs, tap your foot to the familiar tunes, and when it is all over–pause and realize this was put together by over 80 SV High School students…and that enjoyment is enough for anyone to say “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!”

Photos by Chris Christian