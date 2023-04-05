Woman Charged With DUI After Crashing into Pole, Police Say

Police say a Maryland woman was charged with DUI following an accident in which she struck a utility pole on Main Street in Hellertown.

In a news release, borough police said 52-year-old Mary E. Demartino of Frostburg, Md., was driving in the 1600 block of Main Street when she struck the pole on the evening of March 17.

Demartino was taken to a trauma center for treatment of injuries she suffered in the 7:41 p.m. crash, police said.

Police subsequently obtained a blood sample from Demartino, which they said indicated that her blood alcohol concenration (BAC) was more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 Demartino is facing two misdemeanor DUI charges, including one for DUI with a BAC of .16 percent or higher, which is the highest of three DUI levels that are based on BAC.

Demartino was also issued citations for careless driving and a turning movement/turn signal violation, according to the docket, which lists a preliminary hearing that is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. before District Judge Alan Mege in Lower Saucon Township.

Court papers did not list an attorney for Demartino.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court records.