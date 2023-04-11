Community Family Police

More Vehicles Entered in Lower Saucon, Police Say

1 day ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Cars Police Lower Saucon
Written by Josh Popichak

Just days after Lower Saucon Township Police reported incidences in which vehicles were entered and gone through in Steel City, it’s happened again.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Just days after Lower Saucon Township Police reported incidences in which vehicles were entered and gone through in Steel City, it’s happened again.

This time, police said, the vehicles that were targeted were on Delancey Street in the Society Hill development on Friedensville Road near Hellertown.

Police said the vehicles that were entered were all unlocked.

In a post on their Crimewatch site, police urged residents to lock their vehicles when unattended and to promptly report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about these incidents may submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or contact police at 610-317-6110.

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment