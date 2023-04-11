More Vehicles Entered in Lower Saucon, Police Say

Just days after Lower Saucon Township Police reported incidences in which vehicles were entered and gone through in Steel City, it’s happened again.

This time, police said, the vehicles that were targeted were on Delancey Street in the Society Hill development on Friedensville Road near Hellertown.

Police said the vehicles that were entered were all unlocked.

In a post on their Crimewatch site, police urged residents to lock their vehicles when unattended and to promptly report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about these incidents may submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or contact police at 610-317-6110.