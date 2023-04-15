Kathryn Marx-Cooper, 76, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Kathryn Marx-Cooper (1947 – 2023)

Kathryn Marx-Cooper, 76, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of Fred D. Cooper. Kathryn was born in Northampton on Feb. 19, 1947 to the late Rudolph and Helen (Hanto) Marx. She was a graduate of Kutztown University. She had various jobs in her lifetime, not limited to teaching second grade in Centerville, Md., Bethlehem Steel and Western Electric, mostly in food services. She was of the Catholic faith. Kathryn was a vivacious, fun, loving family member and friend. She always put others first, before thinking of herself.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband for 35 years; daughter: Tonya A. Cooper (Scott Markind) of East Norriton; siblings: Joseph (Lori) of Northampton, Eileen (Alan) of Point Phillips; several nieces, nephews.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.