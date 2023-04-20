Audi Struck by Tire That ‘Came Off’ Tractor-Trailer on I-78: Police

What was likely a nerve-wracking experience for a man and woman traveling west on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township last month fortunately did not result in their being injured, authorities say.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

What was likely a nerve-wracking experience for a man and woman traveling west on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township last month fortunately did not result in their being injured, authorities say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast, the pair were in a 2012 Audi A4 near mile marker 69.0 on the highway when a tire from a tractor-trailer that was in front of them “came off” and struck their vehicle.

Immediately following the impact, police said the 25-year-old female driver was able to continue approximately three miles to the Hellertown exit, where she exited I-78 and reported the accident.

Police said the vehicle sustained only minor damage, and neither the driver nor her 23-year-old male passenger was injured.

According to the crash report released by the barracks Thursday, the accident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. March 27.

The report did not include a description of the tractor-trailer.