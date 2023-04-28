Irene B. Heller, 96, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Irene B. Heller (1927 – 2023)

Irene B. Heller, 96, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, April 28, 2023. She was the wife of the late Jack K. Heller, who died June 2, 2002. She was born in Lower Saucon Township on March 6, 1927 to the late Paul D. and Mary E. (Yeager) Breisch. She worked as a layout operator for Western Electric. Irene was a member of First United Church of Christ of Hellertown. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Bethlehem Gardening Club. Irene served as the chairperson of the Heller Reunion for the Hellertown Centennial.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Sally Ann Schray (Edward) of Fountain Hill and Denise H. Beatty (Russell) of Moore Township; sister: Catherine M. Breisch of Country Meadows of Allentown; grandchildren: Kellie, Kyle, Russell and Megan; 7 great-grandchildren. Irene was predeceased by siblings: Paul Breisch, Lenore B. Fricker and Harlan Breisch.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals On Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, 1302 N. Sherman St., Allentown, PA 18109 and/or VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.