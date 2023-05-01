Truck Driver Cited Following Unreported Accident on I-78: Police

A tractor-trailer driver who police say was involved in an wreck on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township was issued eight traffic citations after allegedly leaving the scene of the crash without reporting it.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast, 40-year-old Martina Carias Linares of Chambersburg, Franklin County, was operating a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia on I-78 west when the accident occurred near mile marker 69.4 shortly before 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said the truck crashed after Carias Linares went off the left side of the roadway, struck a guide rail and overturned down an embankment.

According to a news release, she then “left the scene without contacting law enforcement”and it is unknown if she was injured in the accident.

Police said Lower Saucon Fire Rescue and Fast Lane Towing responded to the crash scene, along with troopers from the Belfast barracks.

The truck was towed from the scene, police said.

Court records show that Carias Linares has been issued citations for Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, Accidents Involving Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property, Accidents Involving Overturned Vehicles, Required Financial Responsibility, Investigation by Police Officers, Registration and Certificate of Title Required, and Careless Driving.

The summary citations have been filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, and as of Monday Carias Linares had not yet entered a plea to any of them.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast and Northampton County court records.