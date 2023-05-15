Fountain Hill Road Work Could Cause Traffic Delays

A road resurfacing project that was originally supposed to be completed last fall will instead take place later this week in Fountain Hill borough, and the work could cause traffic delays in the area.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A major road resurfacing project that was originally supposed to be completed last fall will instead take place later this week in Fountain Hill borough, and the work could cause traffic delays in the area.

On Monday, Fountain Hill officials issued an advisory about the resurfacing of Delaware Avenue, which will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 15 through Friday, May 17. If inclement weather necessitates its use, there is a rain date of Saturday, May 20 for the completion of the project, according to the advisory.

“There will be NO on-street parking during those times,” Monday’s message said. “You may use the street at all times during the operation, however be extra careful of personnel working in and around the paving operation.”

Signs advising members of the public about the temporary parking restrictions were already posted along Delaware Avenue as of Monday morning. The signs listed Monday, May 22 along with the other dates when the restrictions will be in effect.

Delaware Avenue is one of two main roads that lead into and out of Fountain Hill. The other major thoroughfare, Broadway, is under intermittent construction; part of an unrelated project involving replacement of gas mains, upgrades to stormwater infrastructure, replacement of sidewalk and curbs, and other improvements that extend across the county line into the City of Bethlehem.