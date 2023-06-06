Police Ask for Help Locating Missing Teen in Upper Bucks

An Upper Bucks County community is being asked to help locate a teenager who’s gone missing.

On Tuesday, the Richland Township Police Department issued a bulletin about 16-year-old Daniel Gluck, who police said “fled his residence” on Mill Road in the township on Thursday, June 1.

Police said Daniel was last seen Thursday evening and that his family realized he was missing when he wasn’t in his bedroom around 10 p.m.

Gluck was described by police as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. They said he was last seen wearing a black tank top and shorts along with white Nike sneakers.

Police said the boy’s scooter was missing and that he does not have social media or a cell phone, according to his family. They added that he is believed to be in the Quakertown area.

“The Police Department and his family need to know he is safe,” police said in a post on their Crimewatch site, where tips can be submitted.

Anyone with information about Daniel Gluck’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Ofc. Daniel Carr or Det. John Burke of the Richland Township Police Department at 215-536-9500.