County to Throw Party for 100-Year-Olds

If a loved one is or will be 100 years old in 2023 and resides in Northampton County, they are eligible to attend an exclusive luncheon the county will host for centenarians this fall.

In a news release Thursday, officials said the annual event is one way for county executive Lamont McClure and the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging to help residents celebrate their special milestone.

According to the news release the luncheon is for county residents who “are or will be age 100 and older in 2023.”

Centenarians and one guest may attend the luncheon for free.

It will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 in Bethlehem Township, and there is a deadline of July 14 to register to attend.

To register, or for further information, contact Melissa Titus at the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging at 610-829-4509 or mtitus@norcopa.gov.