Howard W. Gardner Jr., 81, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Howard W. Gardner Jr. (1941 – 2023)

Howard W. Gardner Jr., 81, of Lower Saucon Township, died Thursday, July 13, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of the late Janet M. (Youngkin) Gardner, who died Aug. 7, 2009. Howard was born in Fountain Hill on Aug. 4, 1941 to the late Howard W. Sr. and Stella (Smith) Gardner. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Howard was a cabinet maker at Stofanak Custom Cabinetry, Bethlehem for 50 years until his retirement and continued woodworking at his home. He was a member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, Hellertown. Howard especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, walking and Penn State football, Philadelphia Eagles football and Philadelphia Phillies baseball games.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his loving children: Jennifer G. (Michael J.) Galvin of Wrightsville, Jeffrey H. (Kimberlee A.) Gardner of Downingtown, Amy G. (Brian P.) Cranston of Barrington, N.J.; siblings: Anna Mae Gillard of Bethlehem, Flora A. (John T. Jr.) Cathers of Macungie, Thomas Huff in Georgia; grandchildren: Meghan M., Zachary O., Ryan J., Lauren E., Olivia A., Ava M., Katelyn G., Amelia J., Luke G.; sister-in-law: Diane (Thomas) Bartman of Allentown; sister-in-law: Roberta Youngkin of Magnolia, N.J. He was predeceased by siblings: Raymond C. Shook, Gustave Tonn Jr.; brother-in-law: James Youngkin.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his visitation period from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown. The Friday morning visitation period will followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Howard’s name may be made to the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s and/or Lower Saucon Township Historical Society care of the funeral home. 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.