Police: Who Put Tape Over Security Camera?

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying someone who recently engaged in suspicious activity in the township.

Police posted about the incident on their Crimewatch site Monday.

According to the post, police want to identify the driver of a red Explorer, who they said placed tape over a security camera at the entrance to a development on Longridge Drive at 8:40 p.m. July 12.

Police uploaded a 20-second video of the incident to the Crimewatch YouTube channel.

In it, what appears to be a man’s arm is briefly visible as he reaches toward the camera with a piece of tape atop an object resembling a large drinking straw.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to submit a tip through the department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Robert Winters at 610-317-6110.