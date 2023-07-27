Honda Sideswiped Other Vehicle on I-78 in Lower Saucon, Police Say

TRENDING
16 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
Police PSP Tool Bag Theft Bucks

A motorist on I-78 was recently left with an unwelcome souvenir from their highway travel through Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said in a report.

According to police, the unidentified driver was eastbound near mile marker 70.8 on July 13 when the 16-year-old female driver of a 2011 Honda CRV “made an unsafe lane change” and sideswiped them.

Police said the 16-year-old and her 45-year-old female passenger pulled over, and although their vehicle was operable made arrangements to have it towed following the 5 p.m. accident.

The other driver did not stop, police said, adding that no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The accident report said the teen would be cited under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code for “Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.”

