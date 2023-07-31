Motorcycle Rider Injured in Crash: Police

TRENDING
24 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
PSP State Police Pennsylvania Coronavirus

A man on a motorcycle was injured Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle in upper Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday.

In an accident report, police said that shortly before 1 p.m., the 75-year-old from Perkasie was southbound on River Road (Rt. 32) near Trails End Lane in Bridgeton Township, Upper Black Eddy when he “failed to negotiate the left curve in the roadway” as he was approaching the canal bridge.

Police said the biker then struck a metal guide rail.

The man was thrown off the bike in the collision and suffered suspected serious head, arm and leg injuries, police said.

According to the report, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Police said he was taken by Upper Bucks Regional EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem for treatment of the injuries he sustained.

The report indicated that the man was cited for an alleged PA motor vehicle code violation: Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

