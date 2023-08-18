Biker Hurt in Richlandtown Crash, Police Say

A 65-year-old motorcycle rider was injured in an Aug. 11 crash in Richlandtown borough, state police at Dublin said this week.

According to an accident report issued by the barracks, the Quakertown man was riding a 1984 Harley Davidson FLH south in the 100 block of South Main Street when a northbound vehicle made a left turn in front of him shortly before 11 p.m.

Police identified the other vehicle as a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder, which they said was operated by a 31-year-old Easton woman.

As the woman made the left from South Main onto Union Street, police said the motorcycle rider collided with the back of it.

The police accident report noted that “it was evening with street lights (illuminated) and no adverse conditions” at the time of the crash.

Police said the motorcycle rider’s injuries were of unknown severity, and that he was taken by ambulance to Grand View Hospital in Sellersville.

The driver of the Pathfinder received a suspected minor injury and refused transport, police said.

According to the accident report and Bucks County District Court records, she was issued a citation for Vehicle Turning Left under the Pennsylvania motor vehicle code.