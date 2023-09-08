Police

Who Stole Bobcat Skid-Steer, Trailer from Local Business?

by Josh Popichak
Lower Saucon Township Police and a local business have a mystery on their hands: the mystery of the stolen Bobcat skid-steer and trailer, to be exact.

Police say the equpiment valued at more than $25,000 is believed to have been stolen from the parking lot of Dr. Feelgoode’s, 3560 Rt. 378, Bethlehem, on Sunday at approximately 4:11 a.m.

According to a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site, after reviewing surveillance footage authorities believe that a white Ford F-150 pickup truck “may be involved” in the theft.

Police identified the stolen equipment as a 2007 Bobcat S185 skid-steer and a Ringo Hill Farm open trailer.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to submit a tip via the LSTPD’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org.

Lower Saucon Township Police released this photo of the skid-steer and trailer that were stolen from Dr. Feelgoode’s, a Rt. 378 pool and spa business, on Sept. 3. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

