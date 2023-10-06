Enjoy Fall Fun at Historical Society’s Apple Festival

Fall is when local orchards overflow with apples, and their abundance will be the focus of a celebration in Lower Saucon Township on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Lower Saucon Township Historical Society will host its annual Apple Festival at the historic Lutz-Franklin School, providing a welcome opportunity to savor one of nature’s best-loved treats.

Highlights of this year’s festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include a performance by Rhythm Road Band, Namaaaste Goat Yoga, cartoon portraits by Donna Haney, food by Local Mama Catering, a quilting demonstration, an old-fashioned cakewalk, a visit by Johnny Appleseed, tours of the restored one-room school and more.

The school is located at 4216 Countryside Lane, Hellertown, and is adjacent to the township’s Kingston Park, where parking, a picnic pavilion and a restroom are some of the available amenities.

The Lutz-Franklin School was built in 1880 and was one of a number of one-room schools that were in use in the township until the 1950s, when the township built a modern elementary school on Wassergass Road. Shortly thereafter, Lower Saucon Township and Hellertown borough consolidated their districts to form what would eventually become the Saucon Valley School District.

More information about the school and the the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society is available on the society’s website and Facebook group.