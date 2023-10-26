Barry A. Leith, 68, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Barry A. Leith, 68, of Hellertown, died peacefully Oct. 25, 2023 at Belle Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Quakertown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Barry A. Leith (1954 – 2023)

Barry A. Leith, 68, of Hellertown, died peacefully Oct. 25, 2023 at Belle Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Quakertown. He was born in Fountain Hill on Oct. 29, 1954 to the late Harold E. Leith and Helen M. (Borovies) Leith Talaber. Barry worked many years at the former Knauss Meats in Richlandtown. He later retired from Giant Foods in Hellertown, where he had worked in the Dairy Department. Baseball and bowling were Barry’s passions. He coached Girls Little League Baseball for a decade. After many years as an outstanding bowler, Barry achieved his perfect score in 2003. He was a member of the Dewey Social Club and a longtime member of Hellertown Democratic Club.

SURVIVOR

Barry’s sole survivor is his sister: Pam Transue of Lower Saucon Township. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law: Robert Transue.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barry’s name may be made to an animal organization of your choice.