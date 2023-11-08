Hazel Pallante, 81, of Bensalem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Hazel Pallante (1942 – 2023)

Hazel Pallante, 81, of Bensalem, died Oct. 10, 2023, at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. She was the loving wife of James D. Pallante for 61 years. Hazel was born in Philadelphia on April 15, 1942 to the late John and Hazel (Pashley) Highlands. She graduated from Bensalem High School in 1960. She stayed in Bensalem for another 30 years to raise her family. She was a medical transcriptionist for Holy Redeemer Hospital in Huntington Valley for 36 years, until retiring. Hazel was a long-time active member of Bensalem Presbyterian Church and, more recently, Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown. She was a Red Hatter in the Red Hat Society and enjoyed summers in Wildwood, traveling, gardening, Scottish festivals, Florida weather and spending time with her grandchildren. We are sure she is having have her tea and chocolate in Heaven.

SURVIVORS

In additional to her loving husband of 61 years, Hazel is survived by sons: James D. Jr. (Jacqueline) of Tatamy, Jeffrey S. (Maureen) of Phoenixville and John A. (Stephanie) of Chalfont; and was further blessed with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, whom she adored, Joanne (John) Lawson of Macungie; and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a remembrance service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. To share an expression of sympathy, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Hazel’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association.