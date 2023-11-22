Share a Photo of Your Festive Front Door for a Chance to Win $500

However you choose to celebrate them, the holidays can be expensive, which is why Saucon Source and Johnathan Cummings of Better Homes & Gardens Cassidon Realty are giving Saucon Valley and Southern Lehigh residents an opportunity to win a prize that will hopefully pay for more than a few presents–and help spread the spirit of the season in our community.

Our Decorate Your Door Contest, which is open for submissions, is for anyone with a front door that has been decorated for the holiday season. Whether you live in a 7,000 square-foot home or an apartment, we hope you’ll get creative with your door and consider making its decoration a family project. Have fun, be creative and remember: you don’t have to spend a lot to make a big impact.

One grand prize winner chosen by Saucon Source readers from among all the entries we receive will win $500.

Local businesses and organizations are also invited to participate by sharing a photo of their decorated front door, entry area and/or display window. Businesses will be eligible to win a marketing/promotional prize package that includes a display ad on SauconSource.com and a shareable video custom-produced by John Cummings.

The deadline to submit a photo is Monday, Dec. 11. All photos that are eligible will be featured in a gallery on Saucon Source, where readers will be able to cast votes for their favorites from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21. At the conclusion of the voting period, the resident and the business/organization whose photos have received the most votes will be judged the winners of the contest.

The winners’ names will be announced on Friday, Dec. 22. Prizes will be awarded the following week, or at the convenience of the sponsors and recipients.

Questions or concerns? Please email jo**@sa**********.com.

Ready to enter? Please complete and submit the form below, and don’t forget to attach your photo before hitting ‘submit.’





File upload * Choose File No file chosen Delete uploaded file Please make sure your photo is clear and ready to be shared. Tell us about your photo (optional) 0 / 100 Submit

Contest Rules

Only one entry may be submitted per household/business. If more than one entry is submitted, only the first entry shall be deemed valid. The contest sponsors reserve the right to reject any entry deemed not in keeping with the community spirit of the contest or otherwise determined to be ineligible. No purchase is necessary to enter. Odds of winning will be based on the total number of entries received. Professionally-decorated doors and entryways are eligible. In the event that one is determined to be the winner, the sponsors ask that the decorator’s name be provided, so proper recognition can be given to them at that time. The contest sponsors shall not be liable for any submissions that are not received due to technical issues, or any entries omitted due to human error.