Police Seek Coopersburg Man on Car Crash-Related Warrant

Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who is wanted on an arrest warrant related to a car crash that reportedly occurred on Rt. 309 at Clay Avenue on Nov. 14.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who is wanted on an arrest warrant related to a car crash that reportedly occurred on Rt. 309 at Clay Avenue on Nov. 14.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Sunday, police said 37-year-old Seth A. Campbell of Coopersburg is wanted on a warrant for Misdemeanor 1 Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury.

The Crimewatch post and a court docket filed in the case also list summary citations for Duties at a Stop Sign, Failure to Stop and Give Information/Render Aid and Failure to Notify Police of Accident/Damage to Vehicle that have been issued to Campbell.

Police said in their Crimewatch post that Campbell allegedly “fled from (the accident) without rendering aid or providing information to police as required.”

“Campbell is also the subject of extraditable warrants outside of Springfield Township,” they added.

Campbell is described by police as a white male who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is being asked to contact Bucks County Dispatch at 215-328-8523.

The charges against Campbell have been filed in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03, according to the docket.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Springfield Township Police Department and Bucks County court records.