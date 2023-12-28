DUI Checkpoint Planned for This Weekend

With New Year’s celebrations taking place this weekend, Pennsylvania State Police want the public to know that they will be on the lookout for drivers who are potentially too impaired to drive.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

With New Year’s celebrations taking place this weekend, Pennsylvania State Police want the public to know that they will be on the lookout for drivers who are potentially too impaired to drive.

As part of those efforts, Troop M’s Belfast barracks said Thursday that at least one sobriety checkpoint will be conducted at a to-be-determined location in Northampton County sometime between this Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30.

Although many restaurants and bars typically close early on Sundays, due to the fact that New Year’s Eve is on a Sunday this year, some establishments may have special hours for the holiday.

Officers from Troop M, which is headquartered in Bethlehem, patrol Northampton, Lehigh and Bucks counties.