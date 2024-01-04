Police Ask for Help ID’ing ‘Suspicious’ Man

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who they say behaved suspiciously outside a home New Year’s Eve.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Thursday, police said the man approached a house in the 1600 block of Cambridge Court after first pulling into the driveway around 5:45 p.m.

Police said the man then rang the doorbell, but “did not respond to the communication through the Ring doorbell and then left the area.”

Anyone who can identify the man or is able to provide additional information is being asked to submit a tip via the department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Tyler Seeley at ts*****@lo*****************.org or 610-317-6110.

A video of the encounter involving the man is available to watch via the CrimeWatchPA YouTube channel.

Police recently advised residents to be vigilant about locking their doors and to report potentially suspicious incidents in the wake of a burglary at a home in the 1600 block of White Acre Drive.

Police said the break-in, which occurred before Christmas, bore similarities to recent burglaries in the Philadelphia area that involved an organized theft ring made up of South American nationals.