Explore Easton’s Hidden History on Walking Tours

The tours leave from the Sigal Museum on Northampton Street in Easton every Saturday at 2 p.m., with guides covering a variety of topics related to the county seat’s past.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society (NCHGS) is hosting walking tours that are a great opportunity for local residents and visitors learn more about the history of Easton.

The tours leave from the Sigal Museum on Northampton Street in Easton every Saturday at 2 p.m., with guides covering a variety of topics related to the county seat’s past. Guests learn about the important role Easton played during the Revolutionary War, explore hidden places in the city and discover little-known facts about the history of Northampton County.

The walking tours are free for NCHGS members or $10 for non-members. Advance registration is required for all attendees. Tickets may be purchased online.

For more information, contact the Sigal Museum at 610-253-1222.

In the event of inclement weather, tours may be canceled.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.