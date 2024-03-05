Master of Wine to Headline NCC’s Food & Wine Gala

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A noted wine ‘master’ will headline the year’s biggest fundraiser for Northampton Community College.

The 2024 NCC Food & Wine Gala will be held on Friday, May 31 at 6 p.m. and will feature an appearance by Chris Cree, managing partner of Cree Wine Company in Hampton, N.J., and a Master of Wine; a qualification based on professional knowledge of wine that is issued by The Institute of Masters of Wine in the United Kingdom.

“(Chris Cree’s) vast knowledge on the subject is the result of learning the wine trade from the ground up, traveling to many wine regions and wineries, working during harvest, researching–and of course, tasting,” a NCC news release said.

The Food & Wine Gala is what replaced the former Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival, which was held annually in the event center at Wind Creek casino before going on hiatus during the Covid pandemic.

This year’s event will be held at the Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center on the NCC campus in Bethlehem Township and will feature a cocktail hour, a three-course dinner with Cree’s wine pairings, dessert, an open bar and live music performed by The Weekenders. The event will also include a live auction featuring everything from vintage wines to “amazing experiences.”

The gala raises money for scholarships for NCC students who need it most. To date, the NCC Food & Wine Gala has raised over $2.5 million for life-changing scholarships for students who most need them.

Gala tickets are $500 per person and various sponsorship levels are available to help support the gala. To become a sponsor or purchase tickets for the event, visit nccfoodandwine.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.