Celebrate PA’s 343rd Birthday This Sunday at Historic Sites

March 10 is the 343rd anniversary of William Penn’s receipt of the charter for what became Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museusm Commission will celebrate the day by displaying the charter at the State Archives in Harrisburg and by offering free admission to various historic sites and museums around the Commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is gearing up to celebrate the Commonwealth’s 343rd birthday this Sunday, March 10 with a celebration that will include free admission to a number of historic sites and museums across Pennsylvania.

March 10 is the 343rd anniversary of when King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn in March 1681. Penn went on to found the Province of Pennsylvania, which became the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania following American independence from Great Britain.

Penn’s original charter–which is affectionately known as Pennsylvania’s birth certificate–is preserved in a high-security vault at the Pennsylvania State Archives at 1681 N. Sixth Street in Harrisburg, where it is protected from bright light and fluctuations in temperature and humidity. As part of the March 10 birthday celebration, the State Archives will unveil and display the priceless piece of parchment from noon to 4 p.m. for visitors.

In addition to the Pennsylvania State Archives, other museums and historic sites that are part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History will be open with free admission this Sunday.

Participating sites include Brandywine Battlefield Park, Chadds Ford; Bushy Run Battlefield, Jeannette; Conrad Weiser Homestead, Womelsdorf; Cornwall Iron Furnace, Cornwall; Daniel Boone Homestead, Birdsboro; Drake Well Museum, Titusville; Eckley Miners’ Village, Weatherly; Ephrata Cloister, Ephrata; Fort Pitt Museum, Pittsburgh; Graeme Park, Horsham; Joseph Priestley House, Northumberland; Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, Lancaster; Pennsbury Manor, Morrisville; Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, Scranton; Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, Ulysses; Pennsylvania Military Museum, Boalsburg; Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, Strasburg; Somerset Historical Center, Somerset; and State Museum of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania Trails of History are administered by the PHMC and consist of museums and historic sites that are located along four theme-based “trails” around the state. The four themes are Military History, Industrial Heritage, Historic Homes and Rural Farm & Village.

