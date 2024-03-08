Community Family

‘Spring Forward’ 2024: Find Out When to Change the Clocks

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Clocks Spring Forward

It’s almost spring, which means it will soon be time for the seasonal ritual of “springing forward” by moving the clocks an hour ahead to begin observing Daylight Saving Time.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

It’s almost spring, which means it will soon be time for the annual, seasonal ritual of “springing forward” by moving clocks forward an hour in order to begin observing Daylight Saving Time.

This year, we will officially “lose” an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, which means that analog clocks will need to be turned ahead one hour around that time. (The time change will occur automatically on most electronic devices overnight.) What we’ll gain in return for giving up that hour is an extra hour of daylight in the evening.

Fire and other public safety officials also recommend that families check the batteries in their smoke detectors when we “spring forward” to Daylight Saving Time.

Clocks Spring Forward

Although we’ll “lose” an hour of sleep when we “spring forward” March 10, the days will also become “longer,” since there will then be another hour of daylight in the evening.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

missing or outdated ad config missing or outdated ad config

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment