‘Spring Forward’ 2024: Find Out When to Change the Clocks

It’s almost spring, which means it will soon be time for the seasonal ritual of “springing forward” by moving the clocks an hour ahead to begin observing Daylight Saving Time.

This year, we will officially “lose” an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, which means that analog clocks will need to be turned ahead one hour around that time. (The time change will occur automatically on most electronic devices overnight.) What we’ll gain in return for giving up that hour is an extra hour of daylight in the evening.

Fire and other public safety officials also recommend that families check the batteries in their smoke detectors when we “spring forward” to Daylight Saving Time.