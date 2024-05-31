Roadwork to Close Part of Rt. 611 in Upper Bucks

Motorists in upper Bucks County should be aware that between Monday, June 3 and Thursday, June 6 traffic on Route 611 (Easton Road) in Nockamixon Township will be affected by a pipe replacement project.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Motorists in upper Bucks County should be aware that between Monday, June 3 and Thursday, June 6 traffic on Route 611 (Easton Road) in Nockamixon Township will be affected by a pipe replacement project.

Officials in neighboring Tinicum Township shared an alert about the work, which will result in the closure of Rt. 611 between Rt. 212 (Durham Road) and Rt. 412 (Durham Road) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Drivers are being advised to use Rt. 412 (Durham Road) and Rt. 212 (Durham Road) as detours during the period when the work will be taking place.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.