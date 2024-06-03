Giant, Keep PA Beautiful Partner to Promote Tree-Planting

The Healing the Planet grant program is accepting online applications through July 1 via the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website. Preference will be given to applicants who aim to plant the highest number of trees.

In partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, the Giant Company has announced the return of its Healing the Planet grant program, which this year will award $100,000 to tax-exempt organizations for tree plantings across the company’s operating areas in Pennsylvania.

Eligible projects must be shovel ready and include tree planting and direct costs relating to tree planting, a news release about the program said. Eligible expenses according to program guidelines include but are not limited to the cost of purchasing trees native to Pennsylvania, equipment, tree signage, tools and supplies.

“The benefits of a healthy tree canopy are numerous, from absorbing carbon pollution and watershed protection to improving the quality of the air we breathe,” said Courtney Hopcraft, manager of charitable giving and community relations, The GIANT Company. “We’re excited to team up with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful again this year to increase the number of trees across Pennsylvania and create greener, healthier communities in the Commonwealth.”

The Healing the Planet grant program is accepting online applications through July 1 via the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website. Preference will be given to applicants who aim to plant the highest number of trees.

The names of awardees will be announced in August.

This is the fourth year The GIANT Company has partnered with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to offer Healing the Planet grants, the release said.

“In the past three years, more than $1.1 million has been awarded to 110 recipients for projects which connected people and families to green spaces, improved or helped to protect local waterways and water resources and supported projects that addressed food waste prevention, reduction and recovery,” it noted.