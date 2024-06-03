Woman Accused of Abandoning Cats in Crates Without Food, Water

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said Monday they are investigating an animal cruelty case in which a 64-year-old Hellertown woman was allegedly involved.

According to a news release issued by the barracks, on Sunday, May 26, the woman “intentionally” abandoned two cats “without food or water within crates” at the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, which is an animal shelter located at 1165 Island Park Road in Williams Township.

Police said troopers were dispatched to the shelter on Friday. They said the woman was charged with neglect of an animal and cruelty to an animal at the conclusion of their investigation.

The news release did not identify the woman who is charged, but said charges were filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-06 in Easton.

The release did not say what physical condition the cats were in or how long they were in the crates before being discovered.